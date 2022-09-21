Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo acknowledged his appearance in New Hampshire was suggestive of a pending campaign. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
Mike Pompeo says Joe Biden is ‘woke, weak and waffling’, hinting at 2024 run

  • Former US secretary of state uses New Hampshire visit to lay groundwork for possible presidential run
  • Mike Pompeo says US President Joe Biden is too weak to lead, and that ‘America deserves better’

Tribune News Service
Updated: 12:21pm, 21 Sep, 2022

