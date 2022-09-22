Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Commerce, Georgia, in March. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and children sued by New York attorney general for fraud
- The ex-US president and his Trump Organisation are accused of misstating the values of its real estate properties to obtain favourable loans and tax benefits
- The lawsuit also names Donald Trump Jnr and Ivanka Trump as defendants
