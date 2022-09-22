Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan talks to Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser ahead of a hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
US bank CEOs say they would stop working with China in event of Taiwan attack

  • US lawmakers grilled the heads of top financial institutions over the economy, as well as their ties to China and Russia
  • The executives said they would do as the US government instructed in event of a Taiwan invasion by mainland forces

Reuters
Updated: 5:58am, 22 Sep, 2022

