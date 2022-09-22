Donald Trump has claimed on social media posts without evidence that he declassified records he took from the White House. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump has claimed on social media posts without evidence that he declassified records he took from the White House. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

US court lets investigators resume review of classified documents seized at Trump home

  • US investigators are evaluating whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago
  • Federal court ruling amounts to a victory for the US Justice Department which had its investigation delayed by lower court

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:02am, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump has claimed on social media posts without evidence that he declassified records he took from the White House. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump has claimed on social media posts without evidence that he declassified records he took from the White House. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE