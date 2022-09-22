Donald Trump has claimed on social media posts without evidence that he declassified records he took from the White House. Photo: AFP
US court lets investigators resume review of classified documents seized at Trump home
- US investigators are evaluating whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago
- Federal court ruling amounts to a victory for the US Justice Department which had its investigation delayed by lower court
