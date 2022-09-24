The USS Oklahoma City returns to the naval base in Guam in August 2021. Photo: US Navy via AP
US in talks to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, media report says
- The aim is to provide Australia with an initial fleet by the mid-2030s, the article says, citing Western officials
- The leaders of the Aukus alliance. meanwhile. say they have made ‘significant progress’ towards Australia acquiring a nuclear-powered submarine
