The Nasa moon rocket stands on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on September 2. Photo: AP
Nasa’s historic uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to moon threatened by Caribbean storm
- A yet-to-be-named storm is threatening to delay the US space agency’s third attempt to launch the rocket on September 27
- A successful Artemis 1 mission will come as a huge relief to Nasa, after years of delays and cost overruns
The Nasa moon rocket stands on the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on September 2. Photo: AP