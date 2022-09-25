Nasa’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. Photo: Reuters
Nasa scraps Tuesday’s scheduled Artemis 1 Moon launch as storm Ian forecast to strengthen
- After two previously cancelled launch attempts, Nasa is weighing returning the Artemis 1 mission rocket to its assembly site under the threat of extreme weather
- The US National Hurricane Center said Ian is due to ‘rapidly intensify’ over the weekend as it moves towards Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Centre
Nasa’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US. Photo: Reuters