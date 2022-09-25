Ayman al-Zawahri, left, and Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan in 2004. Photo: AP
Ayman al-Zawahri, left, and Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan in 2004. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

CIA museum unveils model of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri’s Afghanistan hideout

  • The revamped Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) museum – still closed to the public – is revealing newly declassified artefacts from the spy agency’s most storied operations
  • Top among them is a scale model of the compound in Kabul, Afghanistan that was used to brief Joe Biden before the drone strike that killed Zawahiri two months ago

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:33am, 25 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ayman al-Zawahri, left, and Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan in 2004. Photo: AP
Ayman al-Zawahri, left, and Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan in 2004. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE