New research finds patients hospitalised with Covid-19 are 45 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure compared to patients hospitalised with something else. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus pandemic
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: People hospitalised with Covid may have higher heart failure risk, new study concludes

  • The findings support a growing body of research that suggests some people infected with Covid-19 go on to develop long-term heart problems
  • Critics of the study say there may be too many other factors that could explain the link between Covid-19 hospitalisation and heart failure

Tribune News Service
Updated: 7:32pm, 26 Sep, 2022

