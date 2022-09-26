New research finds patients hospitalised with Covid-19 are 45 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with heart failure compared to patients hospitalised with something else. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: People hospitalised with Covid may have higher heart failure risk, new study concludes
- The findings support a growing body of research that suggests some people infected with Covid-19 go on to develop long-term heart problems
- Critics of the study say there may be too many other factors that could explain the link between Covid-19 hospitalisation and heart failure
