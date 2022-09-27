US whistle-blower Edward Snowden is seen on a screen as he speaks during a video conference in Berlin in September 2019. Photo: TNS
breaking | Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to US whistle-blower Edward Snowden
- The ex-intelligence contractor had fled to Russia after he leaked files revealing vast surveillance operations carried out by the US National Security Agency
- Snowden will not be called up to serve in the Ukraine war, as he has no prior experience in the Russian army, his lawyer says
US whistle-blower Edward Snowden is seen on a screen as he speaks during a video conference in Berlin in September 2019. Photo: TNS