Storm clouds move over the Artemis I moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in August. Photo:Orlando Sentinel via TNS
Hurricane Ian forces Nasa’s moon rocket back into storage
- The move marks yet another setback for the thrice-delayed Artemis I mission, as the space agency seeks to protect the equipment from strong winds and heavy rain
- There is now no opportunity for blast-off within the current launch window, and Nasa has not indicated when another launch might be attempted
