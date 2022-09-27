Storm clouds move over the Artemis I moon rocket at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in August. Photo:Orlando Sentinel via TNS
United States
Hurricane Ian forces Nasa’s moon rocket back into storage

  • The move marks yet another setback for the thrice-delayed Artemis I mission, as the space agency seeks to protect the equipment from strong winds and heavy rain
  • There is now no opportunity for blast-off within the current launch window, and Nasa has not indicated when another launch might be attempted

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:01am, 27 Sep, 2022

