The network maintained fake accounts across Meta’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as competitor service Twitter. Photo illustration: Reuters
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Meta busts China-based Facebook network targeting US midterms

  • Unlike previous operations aimed at sending a ‘US bad, China good’ message to the rest of the world, these fake accounts tried to influence American voters
  • The discovery of the propaganda network, also found on Instagram and rival Twitter, suggests a shift towards direct interference in US domestic politics

Reuters
Updated: 1:56am, 28 Sep, 2022

