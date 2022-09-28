The US Justice Department urged Congress to close legal gaps in prosecuting war crimes. Photo: AFP
US seeks reform of war crimes law, cites ‘shocking crimes’ by Russia in Ukraine

  • 4 primary federal agencies involved in policy issues have already agreed on ‘technical solutions’ to close major gaps in war crimes statutes
  • UN found crimes including rape, torture, executions and confinement of children were committed by Russia in Ukraine. Moscow denies the allegations

Reuters
Updated: 1:05am, 29 Sep, 2022

