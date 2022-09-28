The US Justice Department urged Congress to close legal gaps in prosecuting war crimes. Photo: AFP
US seeks reform of war crimes law, cites ‘shocking crimes’ by Russia in Ukraine
- 4 primary federal agencies involved in policy issues have already agreed on ‘technical solutions’ to close major gaps in war crimes statutes
- UN found crimes including rape, torture, executions and confinement of children were committed by Russia in Ukraine. Moscow denies the allegations
The US Justice Department urged Congress to close legal gaps in prosecuting war crimes. Photo: AFP