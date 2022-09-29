US President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he speaks at a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in May 2020. Photo: AP
Donald Trump nearly fired Ivanka and Jared Kushner via tweet, book says
- He was later talked out of dumping his daughter and son-in-law from their White House roles
- The former US president had announced several high-profile sackings on Twitter during his term
