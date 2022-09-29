US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Joe Biden calls out to dead lawmaker at event
- The president addressed late congresswoman Jackie Walorski as if she were still alive, despite her being killed in a recent car crash
- Pressed on the remarks, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the lawmaker was at ‘top of mind’ for Biden
