Hurricane Ian ploughs toward Carolinas after battering Florida

  • The storm – one of the strongest to hit the US mainland – is leaving a trail of destruction, early reports of ‘substantial’ loss of life
  • Ian had weakened as it travelled across Florida, has since returned to hurricane strength

Reuters
Updated: 6:16am, 30 Sep, 2022

