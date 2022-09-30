Three views of the Dart spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos as seen by (clockwise from left) a forward camera on Dart, the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. Images: Nasa via AP
First images of Dart spacecraft hitting asteroid show bigger impact than expected
- The James Webb and Hubble telescopes showed pictures from Nasa’s mission to test Earth’s ability to defend itself against space rocks
- A vast cloud of dust is seen expanding out of the asteroid Dimorphos after it was hit by the spaceship
Three views of the Dart spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos as seen by (clockwise from left) a forward camera on Dart, the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. Images: Nasa via AP