Three views of the Dart spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos as seen by (clockwise from left) a forward camera on Dart, the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope. Images: Nasa via AP
First images of Dart spacecraft hitting asteroid show bigger impact than expected

  • The James Webb and Hubble telescopes showed pictures from Nasa’s mission to test Earth’s ability to defend itself against space rocks
  • A vast cloud of dust is seen expanding out of the asteroid Dimorphos after it was hit by the spaceship

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:48am, 30 Sep, 2022

