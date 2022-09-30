“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Joe Biden said. Photo: AP
US announces ‘severe’ sanctions on Russia as President Biden rejects Putin’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation of Ukrainian regions
- ‘Russia is violating international law, trampling on the UN Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere,’ Biden said
- US also announced that G7 allies support imposing ‘costs’ on any country that backs the Kremlin’s attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions
“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Joe Biden said. Photo: AP