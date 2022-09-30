“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Joe Biden said. Photo: AP
“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Joe Biden said. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US announces ‘severe’ sanctions on Russia as President Biden rejects Putin’s ‘fraudulent’ annexation of Ukrainian regions

  • ‘Russia is violating international law, trampling on the UN Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere,’ Biden said
  • US also announced that G7 allies support imposing ‘costs’ on any country that backs the Kremlin’s attempt to incorporate the Ukrainian regions

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:08am, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Joe Biden said. Photo: AP
“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory,” President Joe Biden said. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE