Port of San Diego Harbour Police Department boats combat a fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego in California in July 2020. Photo: US Navy via Reuters
United States
US sailor acquitted of setting fire that destroyed massive Navy ship

  • A judge said the vessel’s lower vehicle storage area had become ‘a junkyard’ and he believed the Navy was trying to pin the blame on Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays
  • The verdict comes as a blow to the Navy, as it faces allegations of improper training and maintenance of the US$1.2 billion USS Bonhomme Richard

Associated Press
Updated: 5:50am, 1 Oct, 2022

