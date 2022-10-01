US President Barack Obama with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in 2016. File photo: Abaca Press/TNS
US President Barack Obama with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in 2016. File photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Obama on Trump: 1 presidential term not a big worry, but ‘8 years would be a problem’

  • Obama told reporters during a private meeting in 2017 that he was concerned about a ‘sustained period’ of political norms being undermined if Trump served two terms
  • The Democrat also noted that Edward Snowden’s leaks about US surveillance of citizens ‘identified some problems that had to do with technology’

Bloomberg

Updated: 1:30pm, 1 Oct, 2022

