US President Barack Obama with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in 2016. File photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Obama on Trump: 1 presidential term not a big worry, but ‘8 years would be a problem’
- Obama told reporters during a private meeting in 2017 that he was concerned about a ‘sustained period’ of political norms being undermined if Trump served two terms
- The Democrat also noted that Edward Snowden’s leaks about US surveillance of citizens ‘identified some problems that had to do with technology’
US President Barack Obama with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in 2016. File photo: Abaca Press/TNS