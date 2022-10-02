Tributes to murdered Thai grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco in January. A street in San Francisco will be renamed in Ratanapakdee’s honour. Photo: AP
Tributes to murdered Thai grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco in January. A street in San Francisco will be renamed in Ratanapakdee’s honour. Photo: AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

San Francisco lane to be renamed for Thai grandfather killed in 2021

  • A short lane in a neighbourhood will be called ‘Vicha Ratanapakdee Way’ and celebrated at a gathering expected to attract hundreds of people
  • Antoine Watson, 20, is on trial for murder. Ratanapakdee’s death has become a symbol in the national movement to end hate against Asian Americans

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:17am, 2 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tributes to murdered Thai grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco in January. A street in San Francisco will be renamed in Ratanapakdee’s honour. Photo: AP
Tributes to murdered Thai grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco in January. A street in San Francisco will be renamed in Ratanapakdee’s honour. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE