A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian’s eye while approaching Florida on September 28. Photo: AFP / NOAA / RAMMB
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian’s eye while approaching Florida on September 28. Photo: AFP / NOAA / RAMMB
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Elon Musk partners with Florida’s governor to provide satellites in areas struck by Hurricane Ian

  • More than 100 of SpaceX’s large Starlight satellite receivers will be set up across Southwest Florida, said Ron DeSantis, with SpaceX donating the installation cost
  • Joe Biden said the destruction caused by the Hurricane Ian, which has killed at least 50 people, is likely to rank among the worst in US history

Agencies

Updated: 6:20am, 2 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian’s eye while approaching Florida on September 28. Photo: AFP / NOAA / RAMMB
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian’s eye while approaching Florida on September 28. Photo: AFP / NOAA / RAMMB
READ FULL ARTICLE