A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite image shows lightning surrounding Hurricane Ian’s eye while approaching Florida on September 28. Photo: AFP / NOAA / RAMMB
Elon Musk partners with Florida’s governor to provide satellites in areas struck by Hurricane Ian
- More than 100 of SpaceX’s large Starlight satellite receivers will be set up across Southwest Florida, said Ron DeSantis, with SpaceX donating the installation cost
- Joe Biden said the destruction caused by the Hurricane Ian, which has killed at least 50 people, is likely to rank among the worst in US history
