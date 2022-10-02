A vehicle sits on the destroyed Pine Island Road following Hurricane Ian in Matlacha Isles, Florida, US, on Saturday,. Photo: Bloomberg
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 54, with 47 killed in Florida alone
- The bulk of the deaths confirmed in Florida were mostly from drowning in storm waters, but others were from Ian’s tragic aftereffects
- Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will head this week to Puerto Rico and Florida to witness the damage caused by back-to-back hurricanes
