LA restaurant owner Sylvia Wu and actor Dustin Nguyen. File photo: Getty Images
Madame Wu, famed Los Angeles restaurateur who served Chinese food to the stars, dies at 106
- In its heyday, Madame Wu’s Garden was a welcoming beacon, bubbling with activity and packed with the Hollywood elite
- Sylvia Wu ran her restaurant for 39 years before closing its doors in 1998 as tastes shifted and she sought more time with her grandkids
LA restaurant owner Sylvia Wu and actor Dustin Nguyen. File photo: Getty Images