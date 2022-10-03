Two Australian Collins class submarines at HMAS Stirling Royal Australian Navy base in Perth, Western Australia. In September 2021, Australia, the UK and the US announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership called Aukus under which Australia will acquire a number of nuclear-powered submarines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Aukus alliance: Australia on track to unveil nuclear submarine plan in early 2023
- Australia’s announcement will include a timeline for the arrival of the nuclear-powered submarines and how to bridge any capability gaps
- It is part of its project with the US, UK under the Aukus security agreement for closer collaboration on defence, research
