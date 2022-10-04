Will Smith attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in October 2019. Photo: AP
Will Smith’s first film since Oscars slap to be out in December – in time for 2023 awards
- The release date for historical thriller Emancipation had been in limbo after the actor struck comedian Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his wife
- Smith is banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years, but he is still eligible to be nominated and win
Will Smith attends a movie premiere in Los Angeles in October 2019. Photo: AP