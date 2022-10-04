Former US president Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation, seeking US$475 million in damages
- The ex-US president’s lawyers say the news network has tried to taint him with labels like ‘racist’, ‘Russian lacky’, ‘insurrectionist’ and ‘Hitler’
- The lawsuit claims CNN has ramped up a campaign of libel and slander against Trump out of fears he will run for re-election in 2024
Former US president Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters