Former US president Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
Donald Trump sues CNN for defamation, seeking US$475 million in damages

  • The ex-US president’s lawyers say the news network has tried to taint him with labels like ‘racist’, ‘Russian lacky’, ‘insurrectionist’ and ‘Hitler’
  • The lawsuit claims CNN has ramped up a campaign of libel and slander against Trump out of fears he will run for re-election in 2024

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:37am, 4 Oct, 2022

