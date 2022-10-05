Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in October 2011. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in October 2011. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Elon Musk plans to go ahead with US$44 billion Twitter buy-out after trying to back out, report says

  • The news sent the social media giant’s shares surging before trading was halted, while Tesla shares fell
  • Twitter and Musk had been about to face-off in court after the tech billionaire tried to scrap his original plan to buy the company for US$54.20 per share

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:59am, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in October 2011. Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in October 2011. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE