The Micron Technology chip manufacturing plant is seen in Manassas, Virginia, in February. Photo: AP
Micron unveils New York plant as US-China semiconductor war heats up
- The announcement comes soon after the US passed the Chips Act to boost the local industry’s competitiveness
- Micron was lured to the area with help from a generous set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to US$5.5 billion in tax credits
The Micron Technology chip manufacturing plant is seen in Manassas, Virginia, in February. Photo: AP