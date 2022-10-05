Former US president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February 2021. Photo: AP
Donald Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago records fight
- The ex-president wants the justices to let a special master review seized documents with classified markings, escalating a showdown with the Justice Department
- Over 100 files labelled confidential, secret or top secret were among the 11,000 records FBI agents found in a search of Trump’s Florida home
