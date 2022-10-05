A new court filing from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her. Photos: AP
Brad Pitt ‘choked’ one child, hit another during plane fight, Angelina Jolie says in court papers
- The former Hollywood power couple have been embroiled in a lengthy dispute over custody of their 6 children and their shared assets
- Jolie’s court filing also accuses her ex-husband of grabbing her by the head and pouring alcohol on her and the kids
A new court filing from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her. Photos: AP