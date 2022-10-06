A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Wednesday. Photo: AP
SpaceX capsule heads for space station with Nasa crew and Russian
- Anna Kikina is the first cosmonaut to ride a US spacecraft to orbit in 20 years, in a show of cooperation with Russia despite Ukraine war tensions
- The team is led by combat pilot Nicole Aunapu Mann, the first indigenous woman being sent to orbit by Nasa and the first woman commander a SpaceX Crew Dragon
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Crew Dragon capsule lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre on Wednesday. Photo: AP