US President Joe Biden hugs a woman as inspects the damage done by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden hugs a woman as inspects the damage done by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Natural disasters
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden visits hurricane-hit Florida, marking truce with rival Ron DeSantis

  • The US president had a message of unity for the residents of the state, as he inspected the damage done by the ‘historic and titanic’ storm
  • Florida is the stronghold of Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump, both potential opponents for Biden in the 2024 White House race

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:56am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden hugs a woman as inspects the damage done by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden hugs a woman as inspects the damage done by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE