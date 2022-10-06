US President Joe Biden hugs a woman as inspects the damage done by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden visits hurricane-hit Florida, marking truce with rival Ron DeSantis
- The US president had a message of unity for the residents of the state, as he inspected the damage done by the ‘historic and titanic’ storm
- Florida is the stronghold of Governor DeSantis and Donald Trump, both potential opponents for Biden in the 2024 White House race
US President Joe Biden hugs a woman as inspects the damage done by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters