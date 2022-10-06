Anna Sorokin in 2019. She has won her release from immigration jail. File photo: AP
Anna Sorokin in 2019. She has won her release from immigration jail. File photo: AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin wins release from US jail, but is banned from using social media

  • Anna Sorokin lived a jet-setting lifestyle while telling people she was a German heiress, before she was exposed in 2017 as a fake
  • Sorokin, whose exploits were depicted a Netflix series, was convicted of fraud in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:48am, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Anna Sorokin in 2019. She has won her release from immigration jail. File photo: AP
Anna Sorokin in 2019. She has won her release from immigration jail. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE