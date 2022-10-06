A photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against him in Los Angeles. Photo: AP
Scrubs producer Eric Weinberg charged with 18 counts of sexual assault
- Eric Weinberg, 62, is said to have ‘relied on his Hollywood credentials’ to lure young women to photo shoots
- The charges stem from alleged incidents involving five women at different times between 2014 and 2019
A photo of TV producer Eric Weinberg is displayed before a news conference to announce sexual assault charges against him in Los Angeles. Photo: AP