Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown in court during the penalty phase of his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Photo: South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP
Parkland school shooter wanted to ruin Valentine’s Day forever: ‘No one would love me’
- Nikolas Cruz told a psychologist he chose that date to massacre 17 people so no one at the school would ever celebrate it again
- A US jury must decide whether to sentence the gunman, who has pleaded guilty to the Florida killings, to death or life without parole
