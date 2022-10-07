US President Joe Biden tours an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden says US$20 billion IBM investment will boost US in tech competition with China
- The president cited the plan as part of a larger manufacturing boom spurred by the Chips Act, which seeks to bolster the US semiconductor industry
- In addition to microchip R&D, IBM’s investment will also cover mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing
US President Joe Biden tours an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York, on Thursday. Photo: AP