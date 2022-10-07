US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden
Joe Biden pardons thousands in US for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

  • The pardon covers Americans convicted under federal law, but not for charges related to drug production or distribution
  • The move could help those affected overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job, and is a dramatic step towards decriminalisation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:07am, 7 Oct, 2022

