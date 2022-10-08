UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Thursday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
UK PM Liz Truss fires trade minister over alleged ‘serious misconduct’

  • Conor Burns’ dismissal is another setback for the prime minister, after her humiliating U-turn on a key policy and infighting at this week’s party conference
  • By sacking Burns quickly, Truss is hoping to avoid the fallout of the Chris Pincher sex assault scandal, which helped bring down her predecessor Boris Johnson

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:15am, 8 Oct, 2022

