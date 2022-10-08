UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Thursday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa
UK PM Liz Truss fires trade minister over alleged ‘serious misconduct’
- Conor Burns’ dismissal is another setback for the prime minister, after her humiliating U-turn on a key policy and infighting at this week’s party conference
- By sacking Burns quickly, Truss is hoping to avoid the fallout of the Chris Pincher sex assault scandal, which helped bring down her predecessor Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Thursday. Photo: PA Wire via dpa