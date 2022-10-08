Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Crimson Elizondo responds to a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May. Photo: City of Uvalde via AP
Schools in Uvalde, Texas, suspend police force after bungled shooting response
- A new wave of outrage was prompted by the hiring of a state trooper from the team that waited over an hour outside classrooms while children lay dying inside
- A total of 21 people were killed by a teen gunman during the May incident, in one of America’s deadliest school shootings
