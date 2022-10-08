A US coastguard icebreaker cruises in the Chukchi Sea of the Arctic Ocean. File photo: NOAA via AP
US unveils new Arctic strategy to tackle climate threat, China and Russia’s influence
- The policy document released for the first time in 10 years features four main pillars, including security, environmental protection and global cooperation
- The melting Arctic ice has created new opportunities for countries such as the US, Russia and China to vie for resources
