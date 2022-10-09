Anna Sorokin after sentencing at Manhattan Supreme Court in 2019, following her conviction on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin released to house arrest, fights deportation to Germany
- Sorokin, who used the name Anna Delvey, was convicted in 2019 of conning US$275,000 from banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers to finance her luxury lifestyle
- After three years in prison, Sorokin was released last year, then detained by US immigration. They say she has overstayed her visa and must return to Germany
