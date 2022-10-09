Opera singer Ilya Silchukou was a cultural icon in his native Belarus but fled oppression there and now lives in Boston, US, where he teaches music to children. Photo: AP
Belarusian opera singer Silchukou, ‘cultural icon’, flees oppression for US
- Ilya Silchukou is well-known in his homeland, representing Belarus at home and abroad and performing at many European opera houses
- After protesting against his nation’s leader Lukashenko, a Putin ally, and being blacklisted, he fled and now teaches music to US children
