US rapper Kanye West at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 2. Photo: AFP
Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted, tweet removed after posts slammed as antisemitic
- Meta, the parent company of Instagram, did not say which posts led to the restriction but West was accused by the American Jewish Committee of ‘anti-Jewish posts’
- Twitter, meanwhile, removed a post on Saturday in which West said he would go ‘death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter
