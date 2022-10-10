US rapper Kanye West at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 2. Photo: AFP
US rapper Kanye West at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 2. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted, tweet removed after posts slammed as antisemitic

  • Meta, the parent company of Instagram, did not say which posts led to the restriction but West was accused by the American Jewish Committee of ‘anti-Jewish posts’
  • Twitter, meanwhile, removed a post on Saturday in which West said he would go ‘death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 4:39am, 10 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US rapper Kanye West at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 2. Photo: AFP
US rapper Kanye West at Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 2. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE