A courtroom sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court in England on Monday. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP
A courtroom sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court in England on Monday. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

UK nurse accused of killing 7 babies, poisoning 2 with insulin

  • Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of 5 boys and 2 girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants
  • A day-old baby who was born prematurely was likely to have been killed after air was injected into his bloodstream

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:23am, 11 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A courtroom sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court in England on Monday. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP
A courtroom sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court in England on Monday. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE