A courtroom sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court in England on Monday. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP
UK nurse accused of killing 7 babies, poisoning 2 with insulin
- Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of 5 boys and 2 girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants
- A day-old baby who was born prematurely was likely to have been killed after air was injected into his bloodstream
A courtroom sketch shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court in England on Monday. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP