If convicted, Harvey Weinstein could be sentenced to more than 100 additional years behind bars. Photo: Reuters
California governor’s wife among accusers at Harvey Weinstein’s LA trial
- Harvey Weinstein faces 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles trial, stemming from allegations made by five women
- The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for sex crimes
