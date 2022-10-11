If convicted, Harvey Weinstein could be sentenced to more than 100 additional years behind bars. Photo: Reuters
Sexual harassment and assault
California governor’s wife among accusers at Harvey Weinstein’s LA trial

  • Harvey Weinstein faces 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles trial, stemming from allegations made by five women
  • The disgraced Hollywood movie mogul is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York for sex crimes

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:41am, 11 Oct, 2022

