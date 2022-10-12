US President Joe Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite previously vowing to make the kingdom a pariah over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Photos: AFP
Joe Biden to ‘re-evaluate’ Saudi Arabia ties after Opec sides with Russia to cut oil production
- The coalition recently decided to slash output by 2 million barrels a day, in a diplomatic snub to the US president
- Biden’s own party members are pushing for him to end cooperation with Riyadh, including freezing arms sales
