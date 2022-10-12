Police body camera video shows San Antonio Police officer James Brennand shooting Erik Cantu, who was eating a hamburger. Photo: San Antonio Police Department via AP
Ex-police officer charged for shooting US teen eating McDonald’s
- Texas police officer shot and wounded a 17-year-old sitting in a car eating a hamburger
- The officer, who has since been fired, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault
Police body camera video shows San Antonio Police officer James Brennand shooting Erik Cantu, who was eating a hamburger. Photo: San Antonio Police Department via AP