Casino mogul Steve Wynn attends a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts in 2018. Photo: AP.
Casino tycoon Steve Wynn defeats US lawsuit over Chinese agent claims
- The magnate cannot be forced to register as a foreign agent of China, as any relationship between him and the Beijing government ended in 2017, a US judge ruled
- Officials had accused Wynn of lobbying then-president Trump on China’s behalf, which the tycoon denies
Casino mogul Steve Wynn attends a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts in 2018. Photo: AP.