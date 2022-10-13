Casino mogul Steve Wynn attends a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts in 2018. Photo: AP.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn attends a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts in 2018. Photo: AP.
US-China relations
World /  United States & Canada

Casino tycoon Steve Wynn defeats US lawsuit over Chinese agent claims

  • The magnate cannot be forced to register as a foreign agent of China, as any relationship between him and the Beijing government ended in 2017, a US judge ruled
  • Officials had accused Wynn of lobbying then-president Trump on China’s behalf, which the tycoon denies

Agencies

Updated: 2:42am, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Casino mogul Steve Wynn attends a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts in 2018. Photo: AP.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn attends a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts in 2018. Photo: AP.
READ FULL ARTICLE