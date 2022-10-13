Former US president Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday. Photo: TNS
Google approves Donald Trump’s Truth Social for Play Store
- The app, which earlier launched on Apple’s platform, was previously not easily available to Android users because of concerns over content moderation
- Truth Social restored Trump’s presence on social media after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the attack on the US capitol
